Winter Wildcards promotion brings new upgraded players to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 is entering the most wonderful time of the year with a new promotion themed around winter.

EA launched the first team of Winter Wildcards in Ultimate Team today. This promo will gift well-behaved players with new upgraded player items and Wildcard Tokens.

The Winter Wildcards’ permanent boosts are inspired by the past, present, and potential future. The first team features players such as a 93-rated Neymar Jr., 90-rated Paul Pogba, 89-rated Kingsley Coman, and 89-rated Fabinho Tavares.

All 15 new Winter Wildcard cards will be available in Ultimate Team pack items until Thursday, Dec. 23, when they’ll be replaced by the second team.

Here are all of the new Winter Wildcards players added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

ST: 93-rated Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

93-rated Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 90-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

90-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester United) ST: 89-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) CM: 88-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

88-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) ST: 93-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

93-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) LWB: 87-rated Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

87-rated Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) LW: 86-rated Adrián Embarba (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated Adrián Embarba (RCD Espanyol) CB: 86-rated Pau Francisco (Villarreal)

86-rated Pau Francisco (Villarreal) CAM: 86-rated Junior Messias (Milan)

86-rated Junior Messias (Milan) ST: 86-rated Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

86-rated Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 85-rated Breel Embolo (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Breel Embolo (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 85-rated Moussa Niakhaté (FSV Mainz 05)

85-rated Moussa Niakhaté (FSV Mainz 05) CB: 85-rated Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa)

85-rated Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) LW: 85-rated Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen Kaisa)

85-rated Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen Kaisa) RW: 84-rated Jordan Graham (Birrmingham City)

During this promotion, players will also be able to earn Wildcard Tokens through squad-building challenges (SBCs) and objectives. There will be 24 tokens in total, plus an additional one offered in a pack in the FUT Store.

Once you accumulate a certain number of tokens, you can trade them in for different rewards via the corresponding SBCs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14. Here are the number of tokens you’ll need to trade in for the different rewards:

Number of Wildcard Tokens Reward 15 85+ x10 Player Pack (untradeable) 12 Winter Wildcard Player – Patson Daka (untradeable) 8 Winter Wildcard Player – Christian Günter (untradeable) 5 Ultimate Pack (untradeable) 5 Icon Home & Away Kits (untradeable) 3 81-89 x10 Player Pack (untradeable) 2 Rare Players Pack (untradeable)

EA also released a Winter Wildcards version of Wilfried Zaha SBC today along with the promotion team. Players can expect daily content during this promotion.