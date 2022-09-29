When do you receive your FIFA 23 Division Rivals rewards?

I want those rewards on my desk by the end of this week.

The FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is by far the most popular game mode in FIFA 23. Soon after players start opening packs and assemble a roster that they’re comfortable with, they’ll take their talents to Division Rivals.

Not only do the players get to build custom rosters in FUT, but they also test their mettle versus players close to their skill level. If you’re looking to play versus the best, you’ll need to win more matches which will also guarantee you better rewards in the game mode.

What is Division Rivals in FIFA 23?

Division Rivals is a game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team where players get to unlock weekly rewards. Winning more matches will allow players to rank up through divisions and unlock better rewards in the process.

FIFA 23 Division Rivals reward time

The Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 23 release every Thursday. The reward time for Division Rivals rewards depends on players’ regions, and the exact times can be found on the list below.

FIFA 23 Division Rivals reward time on each region : Central: 2am CT, every Thursday. Pacific: 12am PT, every Thursday. Eastern: 3am ET, every Thursday. UK: 8am BT, every Thursday. Europe: 9am CET, every Thursday.

How to claim Division Rivals Rewards in FIFA 23

Launch FIFA 23 and switch to FUT after the weekly reward time.

A new menu item that reads “Your Division Rivals Rewards are Ready to be Claimed” will become available.

Click on this option and choose the reward bundle you prefer.

To receive upgraded rewards at the end of each Division Rivals week in FIFA 23, players will need to win eight matches during the week.