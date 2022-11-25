What do Team USA and England players look like in FIFA 23? Checking the face scans of all 22 starters

Team USA and England are a few hours away from a World Cup clash that could either catapult the English into the Round of 16 or turn Group B on its head and leave all four nations with a chance of advancing.
According to FIFA 23, USMNT beating England isn’t particularly likely. The European nation is a heavy favorite to win their second game in Group B and cement their place in the elimination rounds. What’s left for Team USA, besides trying their best to win? Well, if you’re going to go out, at least you can look fancy while you’re at it.
We won’t be checking out the U.S. players on the pitch in Qatar, but we did check out how their FIFA 23 counterparts look and whether they resemble the real deal accurately. Don’t worry, we did the same for the England squad.
We haven’t developed a technology for looking into the future yet, so we can’t be certain which players will take on the pitch in the USA vs. England game. Instead, we went for the next best thing and picked the starters from the first World Cup match for each nation.
Are there any meme faces on the menu? If that’s what you’re looking for, you might be left disappointed.
Team USA FIFA 23 player face scans
GK: Matthew Turner
RB: Sergiño Dest
CB: Walker Zimmerman
CB: Tim Ream
LB: Antonee Robinson
CM: Weston McKennie
CM: Tyler Adams
CM: Yunus Musah
RW: Timothy Weah
LW: Christian Pulisic
ST: Joshua Sargent
England FIFA 23 player face scans
GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Kieran Trippier
CB: John Stones
CB: Harry Maguire
LB: Luke Shaw
CM: Jude Bellingham
CM: Declan Rice
CAM: Mason Mount
RW: Bukayo Saka
LW: Raheem Sterling
ST: Harry Kane
EA nailed all of these face scans. Arsenal fans aren’t too keen on the way Bukayo Saka is recreated in FIFA 23, but other than that, the FIFA 23 developers did a pretty stellar job of scanning players’ appearances.