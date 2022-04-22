Voting for best players for FIFA 22’s TOTS promo starts today

This year’s Team of the Season (TOTS) voting in FIFA is starting today, April 22, to decide who will be featured in the Premier League team later in May.

The TOTS promotion is well known in the FIFA community. Fans can celebrate the greatest players around the world considering their performance during the 2021-2022 season. FIFA 22 players have two weeks to choose between 40 Premier League players from several clubs and nationalities.

Players can cast their votes on EA’s website to decide who deserves to receive an upgraded version in the game. Every player can vote for one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.

The results will be announced on May 6 and the TOTS team will be live until May 13. There will be two more TOTS teams coming up for the community to vote for the Bundesliga players on April 27 and on May 3 for the LaLiga ones.

The Bundesliga and LaLiga chosen teams will be revealed in the following weeks after the Premier League TOTS cards are added to FIFA 22, on May 13 and May 20, respectively. EA will also release TOTS teams for other major leagues, such as Ligue 1 and Serie A.

The promotion will culminate in the Ultimate TOTS being released on June 10. Players can also expect TOTS themed squad-building challenges (SBCs) and objectives.

Here’s the full list of every player featured in the Premier League TOTS voting pool:

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ederson (Manchester City)

De Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Raphinha (Leeds)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United)

İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City)

Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Attackers