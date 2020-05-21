Ultimate Team game modes brought in nearly $1.5 billion for EA in 2020

EA has set a new revenue record for its Ultimate Team game modes in 2020, as the most recent financial reports for the company show that across all titles it has generated $1.49 billion through that single game mode.

This is up over $100 million from 2019, a year in which Ultimate Team brought in $1.37 billion, based on total numbers from the previous game’s numbers.

EA Net Revenue from Ultimate Team



FY 2020: $1.49bn

FY 2019: $1.37bn

FY 2018: $1.18bn

FY 2017: $775m

FY 2016: $660m

FY 2015: $587m — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

Ultimate Team is one of the most profitable aspects of any video game, as millions of players around the world purchase in-game currency to collect various player cards to compete with others. This is the third straight fiscal year EA has collected over $1 billion in revenue from the game mode, and it projects to continue through 2021 as FIFA and Madden continue to evolve in the gaming market.

It is very possible the Ultimate Team revenue might land near $1.5 billion on its own without counting the 2019 title remainders included in the displayed 2020 numbers because the fiscal year crosses between game releases each year. And at the projected growth, Ultimate Team could hit $2 billion in revenue in the next few years, which doesn’t even include the overall sales and other in-game revenue for FIFA or Madden.

The 2020 totals also don’t include a title in the NBA Live franchise, as EA skipped a release in 2019 to focus on developing the game to provide an improved product. A relaunch for NBA Live in 2020 could push the numbers to another level if it hits at a similar level with its Ultimate Team offerings.