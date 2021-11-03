TOTW 7 is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The ratings are lower this week, but there are great players like Marquinhos, Carrasco, and Kjær.

EA Sports added the seventh Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or when national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are an 88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa from Paris Saint-Germain, an 86-rated Yannick Carrasco from Atlético de Madrid, an 85-rated Simon Kjær from Milan, and 85-rated Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the seventh TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Parma)

CB: Marquinhos Corrêa 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

RWB: Reece James 84-rated (Chelsea)

RB: James Tavernier 84-rated (Rangers)

LM: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

CM: Maximilian Arnold 84-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

LM: Vincenzo Grifo 82-rated (Freiburg)

LW: Vinícius Júnior 85-rated (Real Madrid)

CF: Joaquín Correa 84-rated (Internazionale)

ST: Andy Delort 84-rated (OGC Nice)

Bench