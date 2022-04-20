TOTW 31 now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The new set of Team of the Week (TOTW) 31 cards is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. Those who are lucky enough or have enough FUT coins can get some high-rated cards, like the 93-rated Cristiano Ronaldo.

The selected players received this upgraded TOTW version because they stood out during real-life matches. TOTW cards are released every Wednesday and the ones added today will be replaced next week.

Keep an eye out for 93-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, 92-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, 89-rated Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and 88-rated Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale.

TOTW cards are only available through FUT packs or you can buy them from the FUT market. The best cards will sell for a high price. TOTW Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, can get up to 1.1 million FUT coins. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, though, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

This type of card can be used to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions ask for at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions. So if you get a low-rated TOTW card, you can use it later to get another special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 31 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 86-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF)

86-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) LB: 86-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

86-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) LWB: 81-rated Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

81-rated Leandro Trossard (Brighton) RB: 84-rated Pierre Kalulu (Milan)

84-rated Pierre Kalulu (Milan) CDM: 92-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

92-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) LM: 84-rated Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

84-rated Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) CM: 83-rated Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina)

83-rated Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina) CM: 82-rated Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

82-rated Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) ST: 93-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

93-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) ST: 89-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

89-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 88-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)

Bench