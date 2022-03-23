TOTW 27 cards are now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added Team of the Week (TOTW) 27 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get the new Inform cards through the FUT market and in player packs.

A new set of TOTW cards becomes available every Wednesday, offering cards for players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. The cards released today will be replaced next week, but players can have multiple TOTW cards, so the same player can be featured in the next TOTW packs.

Keep an eye out for this week’s highest-rated players, like 91-rated Heung Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur, 89-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, 88-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, 87-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, and 87-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco.

This is a good week to try getting TOTW cards if you’re not used to it. There are a lot of great cards you can get through packs, but that will depend on luck, and the best cards are priced generally low when compared to last week.

A card such as 91-rated Heung Min Son can be bought on the FUT market for 316,000 to 540,000 FUT coins. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here is the full list of all of the TOTW 27 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 84-rated David Soria (Getafe)

84-rated David Soria (Getafe) CB: 89-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

89-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) RWB: 86-rated Jonathan Clauss (Lens)

86-rated Jonathan Clauss (Lens) CB: 85-rated Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

85-rated Marc Bartra (Real Betis) LM: 88-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) CDM: 86-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan)

83-rated Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) CM: 82-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen)

82-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 91-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

91-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 87-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

87-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) ST: 87-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

Bench