TOTW 22 is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Most of the main cards are 86-rated this week.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 22 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well in real-life games. Next week’s TOTW will replace this squad with fresh cards. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, an 86-rated Edin Višca from Trabzonspor, an 86-rated Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham, and 86-rated Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

The overall ratings this week are quite low compared to previous TOTWs, but there are more cards rated around 86 than usual. It’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, though, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW cards are also useful, even if you get a low-rated card, for completing squad building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions require at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here are all of the TOTW 22 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 86-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

86-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) CB: 86-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 86-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

86-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) LWB: 82-rated Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 86-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 86-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

86-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) RM: 86-rated Edin Višca (Trabzonspor)

86-rated Edin Višca (Trabzonspor) CAM: 86-rated Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

86-rated Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) LW: 90-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

90-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) ST: 86-rated Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

96-rated Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) LW: 84-rated Philippe Coutinho (Borussia M’gladbach)

Bench