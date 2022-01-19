TOTW 18 now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs

You can get Immobile's second TOTW version if you're lucky.

EA released Team of the Week (TOTW) 18 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today to replace last week’s cards. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you get lucky.

This week’s highest-rated players are an 89-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio (previously featured in TOTW 12), an 89-rated Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, an 89-rated Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, and 88-rated Andrew Robertson from Liverpool.

Every week, EA creates a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one.

As most FIFA fans know, the best cards are usually sold for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 18 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 87-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

87-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 88-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

88-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) CB: 82-rated Sven Botman (Lille)

82-rated Sven Botman (Lille) RB: 84-rated Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 89-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 89-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

89-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CAM: 84-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) LM: 82-rated Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

82-rated Jack Harrison (Leeds United) ST: 89-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

89-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) ST: 86-rated Ben Yedder (Monaco)

86-rated Ben Yedder (Monaco) ST: 84-rated Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Bench