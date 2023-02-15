TOTW 16 features Cristiano Ronaldo, Vlahovic, and Ben Yedder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There's a total of 23 new Inform cards that you can get.

EA has released the 16th edition of the Team of the Week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. There are 11 new Inform cards for the main team plus 12 cards for bench players.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.

All TOTW cards are available for players through player packs or by buying them on the FUT market. EA also released a 74-rated Inform version of Aboukhla that is rewarded for those who complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.

Keep an eye out for the 91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr, 88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco, 88-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante from Manchester City, 88-rated Dušan Vlahovic from Juventus, and 88-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli.

The most expensive card from this batch is Ronaldo, as expected, priced from 355,000 to 400,000 FUT coins depending on which platform you play the game on. Ben Yedder is the only other card that exceeds 100,000 FUT coins, costing up to 308,000 FYT coins.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins, however, or use it in a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 16 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 87-rated David Soria (Getafe)

87-rated David Soria (Getafe) CB: 87-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

87-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United) RWB: 86-rated Jeremie Frimpong (Nayern Leverkusen)

86-rated Jeremie Frimpong (Nayern Leverkusen) RB: 88-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

88-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) CDM: 88-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City)

88-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City) RM: 87-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

87-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CAM: 87-rated Téji Savanier (Montpellier)

87-rated Téji Savanier (Montpellier) LM: 88-rated Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg)

88-rated Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) ST: 91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) ST: 88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

88-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) ST: 88-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Bench