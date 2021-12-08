TOTW 12 now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Immobile, Coman, and Bernardo Silva are some of the best players on this week's TOTW.

EA Sports released Team of the Week (TOTW) 12 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today to replace last week’s cards.

The highlights of this week’s featured players are an 88-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio, an 87-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, an 87-rated Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, and 86-rated Alessandro Bastoni from Internazionale.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

Every week, EA creates a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side.

As most FIFA fans know, the best cards usually sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 12 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 83-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow)

83-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) CB: 86-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

86-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) LB: 82-rated Alexandre Moreno (Real Betis)

82-rated Alexandre Moreno (Real Betis) CB: 82-rated Ezri Konsa (Aton Villa)

82-rated Ezri Konsa (Aton Villa) RM: 87-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) CM: 87-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

87-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) CM: 86-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

86-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CAM: 85-rated Téji Savanier (Montpellier)

85-rated Téji Savanier (Montpellier) ST: 88-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

88-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) ST: 84-rated Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)

84-rated Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) ST: 82-rated Patrik Schick 84-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Bench