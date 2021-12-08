TOTW 12 now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released Team of the Week (TOTW) 12 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today to replace last week’s cards.
The highlights of this week’s featured players are an 88-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio, an 87-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, an 87-rated Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, and 86-rated Alessandro Bastoni from Internazionale.
Every week, EA creates a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side.
As most FIFA fans know, the best cards usually sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 12 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
First team
- GK: 83-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow)
- CB: 86-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)
- LB: 82-rated Alexandre Moreno (Real Betis)
- CB: 82-rated Ezri Konsa (Aton Villa)
- RM: 87-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 87-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- CM: 86-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
- CAM: 85-rated Téji Savanier (Montpellier)
- ST: 88-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
- ST: 84-rated Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)
- ST: 82-rated Patrik Schick 84-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)
Bench
- GK: 81-rated Camilo Vargas (Atlas)
- RWB: 81-rated Frédéric Guilbert (Strasbourg)
- CB: 81-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)
- LM: 84-rated Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)
- CF: 82-rate Luis Miguel Rodríguez (Gimnasia)
- ST: 81-rated Marko Livaja (HNK Hajduk Split)
- ST: 81-rated Marko Livaja (HNK Hajduk Split)
- GK: 78-rated Adam Davies (Stoko City)
- CM: 77-rated Takahiro Kunimoto (Jeonbuk Hyundai)
- ST: 80-rated Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord)
- ST: 76-rated Astrit Selmani (Hammarby IF)
- ST: 70-rated Kaly Sène (Grasshoppers)