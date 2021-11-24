TOTW 10 is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the 10th Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well in league matches or when national team games end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this squad with fresh cards. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 94-rated Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, a 91-rated N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 89-rated Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, and 86-rated Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 10 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Kevin Trapp 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 86-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 86-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Tyrone Mings 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Tyrone Mings 84-rated (Aston Villa) RB: Hamari Traoré 82-rated (Rennes)

Hamari Traoré 82-rated (Rennes) CM: N’Golo Kanté 91-rated (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté 91-rated (Chelsea) CM: Toni Kroos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Steven Berghuis 84-rated (Ajax)

Steven Berghuis 84-rated (Ajax) LM: Amine Gouiri 82-rated (OGC Nice)

Amine Gouiri 82-rated (OGC Nice) RW: Lionel Messi 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LF: Lars Stindl 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Bench