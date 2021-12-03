The first TOTGS team is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get an upgraded Lewandowski, Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo in packs and on the FUT market.

EA has released the first Team of the Group Stage team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. The new player items will be available through packs and on the FUT market in the game for a limited time.

The best players who stand out during the UCL, UEL, and UECL group stage will receive permanent upgrades during the TOTGS promotion. There are 11 new players and among them are great cards such as a 93-rated Robert Lewandowski, 92-rated Mohamed Salah, and 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aside from these cards, EA also added an 85-rated UCL TOTGS version of Sébastien Haller from Ajax and a TOTGS Victor Osimhen from Napoli set of objectives today.

Here are all of the TOTGS cards that were added today: