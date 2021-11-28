FIFA 22 isn’t all about the Ultimate Team (FUT) game mode. The Career mode or quick co-op games are still two of the most popular ways to play FIFA 22, and players often try playing with the strongest teams in the game in these modes.

Considering how clubs have stepped up when it comes to transfers over the past few years, the number of high-tier squads has also increased in the process. All of the top 10 teams in the game can outdo each other, and the deciding factor will often be how a player can make use of the talent on these squads.

The stats difference between the top teams is often minuscule. When there aren’t clear winners, names will help players when it comes to picking a team. Most players will feel inclined to choose a team that features their favorite player, which can often work out for the best since they’ll be familiar with their playstyle.

Here are the best teams in FIFA 22.

Barcelona

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 85

: 85 Midfield : 84

: 84 Defense: 80

Barcelona is in a rather weird space after Messi’s departure from the team. He was the franchise player and the centerpiece of the team. With him off the team, Barcelona is looking to redesign its offense.

Without Agüero, the team has a decent supporting cast in Pedri, Dembele, Depay, and De Jong. Though you won’t have any troubles while you’re on offense with Barcelona, you may want to be cautious while defending. Garcia and Dest are still relatively young and have a lot to prove, which caused them to get stuck with low ratings in this year’s FIFA.

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 82

: 82 Midfield : 82

: 82 Defense: 84

It’s been a while since FIFA fans saw the actual Juventus logo in the game. In FIFA 2022, the team continues to appear with its full roster, though under a different banner. While fans were just getting used to watching Cristiano Ronaldo in the black and white striped jersey, the star player moved over to Manchester United during the transfer window, leaving Juventus to rebuild its offense.

It wasn’t a difficult feat for Juventus, though, since they already had quite a few talented names on the roster. Considering Juventus’ FIFA 22 counterpart has its defense figured out with Sandro, de Light, Bonucci, and Danilo, you’ll have more chances to get creative on offense. Chiesa, Dybala, and Morata are all world-class players and fast runners who will allow you to outmaneuver your opponent.

Atlético de Madrid

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 84

: 84 Midfield : 83

: 83 Defense: 83

Atlético de Madrid’s roster has shaped up over the past few years, and with Griezmann returning, the team got stronger on the offensive side of the field. Combined with Suárez, Carrasco, Liorente, and Lamar, Griezmann is the perfect cog to fit in this well-oiled machine called Atlético de Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid is also home to Jan Oblak, one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in the game, meaning there will always be that safety net if you make any dire mistakes on defense. This doesn’t mean that you should completely forget about defending, though, since even the best keepers will concede goals when they’re bombarded with shots.

Chelsea

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 84

: 84 Midfield : 86

: 86 Defense: 81

The Champions League winners may look like they have nothing to prove. Repeating success is the most difficult part of almost all sports, however, and Chelsea is looking to show it continues to be one of the toughest competitors in Europe.

Similar to last year, the team is filled with many great talents, such as Lukaku, Pulisic, and Kante. The defensive lineup of the team looks relatively weaker than the rest of the squad, but that shouldn’t be a concern if you’re an aggressive player who prefers pressuring their opponent around the midfield.

Real Madrid

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 84

: 84 Midfield : 85

: 85 Defense: 83

Like in its glory days, Real Madrid boasts one of the most stacked rosters in Europe. Hazard, Benzema, Bale, and Modric are all world-class players. That said, the squad has been falling short for a couple of years now.

In spite of the club’s performance, the addition of Carlo Ancelotti as the coach has been working out well so far. And considering the talent has always been on Real Madrid, it could only take the right coach to harness it and achieve greatness.

Manchester United

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 85

: 85 Midfield : 84

: 84 Defense: 83

Manchester United has always been a top club in Europe, but it’s been away from the spotlight for too long now. The team went big during the last transfer window, adding Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Varane and Sancho.

Once the newcomers get settled in with veterans Pogba and Fernandes, the results will dictate whether Manchester United can go back to its golden days. The team also has one of the strongest benches in Europe, and deciding on the final roster will often be up to personal preference since all of the players are at the same level.

Liverpool

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 86

: 86 Midfield : 83

: 83 Defense: 85

There weren’t many changes in Liverpool. The team continues with its championship roster that couldn’t live up to the hype in Europe. While the domestic success was there in 2020, expectations were understandably higher for Liverpool in the Champions League.

While the same old names may sound boring to some fans, Liverpool still has one of the best rosters in the world. Each position on the field features one of the best players in that respective role. The attacking trio of Salah, Mane, and Firmino is always eager to score more goals, while fans will also have more alternatives on the bench.

Liverpool’s iron-like defense is also back in good form. If everything goes right, Alisson shouldn’t even need to save that many shots since your opponent will be shut down by the defense.

Manchester City

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 85

: 85 Midfield : 85

: 85 Defense: 86

The Premier League has always been the home of many talented players, but it’s hard to remember a time where the league was stacked with this much talent. Manchester City continues to be a dominant side in the league. And considering they were one step short from becoming the best club in Europe in 2021, they’ll have more to prove this time around.

Manchester City features one of the best midfield lineups in the game. With De Bruyne, Gündoğan, and Rodri, players shouldn’t have any trouble while carrying the ball around the pitch. Considering the team has skilled enough finishers who can finalize any sort of attack, it’ll be your opponent who needs to worry.

Paris Saint-Germain

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack : 89

: 89 Midfield : 83

: 83 Defense: 85

Paris Saint-German’s roster looks like it was destined for success from the beginning. The star-filled team added Messi and Donnarumma to its roster. If you’re looking to decide on your starting 11 by yourself, it’ll be even more difficult since the team’s bench is worth more than most teams’ overall net worth.

Bayern Munich

Screengrab via EA Sports

Attack: 92

Midfield: 85

Defense: 81

Bayern Munich maintained its place as the best team in FIFA since there haven’t been many roster changes on the team. The team still features rock-solid attacking players like Lewandowski, Muller, Sane, Gnabry, and Coman.

The team’s bench is also packed with talented players, and your starting roster will often be a matter of personal preferences or the strategy you’re looking to run.