If you’re playing FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, you’ll notice that you’ll have to constantly upgrade your starting lineup to have a chance to beat your opponents in what is the most popular game mode of the FIFA franchise.
When you start climbing the ranks, you’ll be put against the so-called super teams in Ultimate Team, which are players that either put the effort into grinding the game or invest in FIFA points on their account. If you want to beat these teams, there’s arguably nothing better than having a good striker that you can use to abuse game mechanics, like the overpowered dribbling moves.
A good striker in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team must have a combination of powerful stats and perks. He must have good Pace, Dribbling, Shooting, and Physical. Some of the best attributes are Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Finishing, Shot Power, Positioning, Short Passing, Agility, Balance, Reactions, Composure, Heading Accuracy, Jumping, Stamina, and Strength.
If you manage to get your hands on a striker with these attributes plus five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, you’re set to score lots of goals with him and win more matches in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
The best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Many of the cards we listed below are special cards and most of them are expensive. But we also included some budget options, in case your club doesn’t have a huge transfer budget.
|Name
|Card type
|Overall rating
|Weak foot
|Skill moves
|Ronaldo
|Prime Icon
|96
|Five-star
|Five-star
|Ronaldo
|Mid Icon
|94
|Five-star
|Five-star
|Neymar
|Winter Wildcards
|93
|Five-star
|Five-star
|Kylian Mbappé
|Headliners
|93
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Premier League POTM
|92
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Kylian Mbappé
|Inform
|92
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|UCL TOTGS
|92
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Kylian Mbappé
|Rare gold
|91
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Winter Wildcards
|91
|Four-star
|Five-star
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Rare gold
|91
|Four-star
|Five-star
This list will be updated from time to time to reflect the meta changes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.