These cards will take your club to the next level in Ultimate Team.

If you’re playing FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, you’ll notice that you’ll have to constantly upgrade your starting lineup to have a chance to beat your opponents in what is the most popular game mode of the FIFA franchise.

When you start climbing the ranks, you’ll be put against the so-called super teams in Ultimate Team, which are players that either put the effort into grinding the game or invest in FIFA points on their account. If you want to beat these teams, there’s arguably nothing better than having a good striker that you can use to abuse game mechanics, like the overpowered dribbling moves.

A good striker in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team must have a combination of powerful stats and perks. He must have good Pace, Dribbling, Shooting, and Physical. Some of the best attributes are Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Finishing, Shot Power, Positioning, Short Passing, Agility, Balance, Reactions, Composure, Heading Accuracy, Jumping, Stamina, and Strength.

If you manage to get your hands on a striker with these attributes plus five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, you’re set to score lots of goals with him and win more matches in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Many of the cards we listed below are special cards and most of them are expensive. But we also included some budget options, in case your club doesn’t have a huge transfer budget.

Name Card type Overall rating Weak foot Skill moves Ronaldo Prime Icon 96 Five-star Five-star Ronaldo Mid Icon 94 Five-star Five-star Neymar Winter Wildcards 93 Five-star Five-star Kylian Mbappé Headliners 93 Four-star Five-star Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League POTM 92 Four-star Five-star Kylian Mbappé Inform 92 Four-star Five-star Cristiano Ronaldo UCL TOTGS 92 Four-star Five-star Kylian Mbappé Rare gold 91 Four-star Five-star Zlatan Ibrahimović Winter Wildcards 91 Four-star Five-star Cristiano Ronaldo Rare gold 91 Four-star Five-star

This list will be updated from time to time to reflect the meta changes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.