Skill moves are one of the elements that separate decent players from great ones in FIFA 22. When the rosters of two teams are evenly matched, the score will often depend on a player’s ability to outmaneuver their opponents.

Skill moves are the best way to outplay your opponents since you can catch them off guard and make an offensive play before they even realize what’s going on. While some skill moves have become a staple of the franchise, new ones also get added with each new title.

If your player has the required skill rating for a move, all that is left will be memorizing some of the best skill moves in FIFA 22 and using them to your advantage on the field.

Though having a large repertoire of moves helps in the long run, you can also get away with just learning the best ones out there. Open Up Fake Shot, Reverse Stepover, Ball Roll Cut Left, Drag Back, Heel Flick, and Four Touch Turn are some of the most effective skill moves in the game. Your personal preference will play an important role as well, and the moves that you’ll feel most comfortable with will often yield the best results on the pitch.

Here are the best skill moves by their star rating, as well as their controls on Xbox and PlayStation.

One-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Bridge Press R1 twice Press RB twice Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 and Flick Right Stick Hold LB + RB and Flick Right Stick Flick Up Hold L1 + Press R3 Hold LT + Press Right Stick Open Up Fake Shot Hold L1 + press on your shoot hotkey, then tap pass and move your Left Stick up then left or right Hold LB + press shoot, then tap pass and move Left Stick up then left or right Standing Ball Juggle Hold L2 and Press R1 Hold LT and Press RB

Two-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Ball Roll Hold the Right Stick to the left or right Hold the Right Stick to the left or right Body Feint Flick the Right Stick to the left or right Flick the Right Stick to the left or right Drag Back Hold L1 + R1 and Flick the Left Stick down Hold LB + RB and Flick the Left Stick down Feint Forward and Turn Flick the Right Stick down twice Flick the Right Stick down twice Reverse Stepover Move the Right Stick forward from the left or right Move the Right Stick forward from the left or right Stepover Roll the Right Stick to the left or right from forward Roll the Right Stick to the left or right from forward

Three-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Fake Left and Go Right Roll the Right Stick from left to right across the bottom Roll the Right Stick from left to right across the bottom Fake Right and Go Left Roll the Right Stick from right to left across the bottom Roll the Rİght Stick from right to left across the bottom Heel Chop Hold L2 and the shoot button, then tap pass and move the Left Stick from right to left Hold LT and the shoot button, then tap pass and move the Left stick from right to left Heel Flick Flick the Right Stick up and down Flick the Right Stick up and down Roulette Left Roll the Right Stick from bottom to left in a clockwise rotation Roll the Right Stick from bottom to left in a clockwise rotation Roulette Right Roll Right Stick from bottom to right in a clockwise rotation Roll Right Stick from bottom to right in a clockwise rotation

Four-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Ball Hop Hold L1 and tap R3 while standing Hold LB and tap RS while standing Ball Roll Cut Left Hold the Right Stick right and hold Left Stick left Hold the Right Stick right and hold Left Stick left Ball Roll Cut Right Hold the Right Stick left and hold the Left Stick right Hold the Right Stick left and hold the Left Stick right Drag Back Spin Move the Right Stick down, then move it to the left or right Move the Right Stick down, then move it to the left or right Drag to Heel Hold L1 and move Right Stick down, then move it left or right Hold LB and move Right Stick down, then move it left or right Fake Pass Hold R2 and click on the shoot button, then pass while standing Hold RT and click on the shoot button, then pass while standing Fake Pass Exit Hold R2 and click the shoot button, then pass and hold the Left Stick left or right while standing Hold RT and click the shoot button, then pass and hold the Left Stick left or right while standing Four Touch Turn Hold L2 and Flick the Right Stick back twice Hold LT and Flick the Right Stick back twice Heel to Heel Flick Move the Right Stick down, then up Move the Right Stick down, then up Lane Change Hold L1 and move the Right Stick right or left Hold LB and move the Right Stick right or left Quick Ball Rolls Tap and hold R3 Tap and hold the Right Stick Scoop Turn Fake Click on the shoot button then pass, and hold the Left Stick up diagonally, then flick it to the other side Click on the shoot button then pass, and hold the Left Stick up diagonally, then flick it to the other side Simple Rainbow Move the Right Stick down, then up twice Move the Right Stick down, then up twice Skilled Bridge Hold L2 and click on R1 twice Hold LT and click on RB twice Spin Left Hold R1 and move the Right Stick from bottom to left Hold RB and move the Right Stick from bottom to left Spin Right Hold R1 and move the Right Stick from bottom to right Hold RB and move the Right Stick from bottom to right Stop and Turn Move the Right Stick up, then to the left or right while running Move the Right Stick up, then to the left or right while running Three Touch Roulette Hold L2 and move the Right Stick down, then to the right or left Hold LT and move the Right Stick down, then to the right or left

Five-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Advanced Rainbow Move the Right Stick down, then hold it up then flick it up Move the Right Stick down, then hold it up then flick it up Ball Roll and Flick Hold the Right Stick right or left, then flick it up while running Hold the Right Stick right or left, then flick it up while running Ball Roll Fake Hold the Right Stick left or right, then flick it in the opposite direction while standing Hold the Right Stick left or right, then flick it in the opposite direction while standing Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 and move the Right Stick up, then to the left or right Hold LT and move the Right Stick up, then to the left or right Elastico Roll the Right Stick from the right to the left while keeping it on the bottom side Roll the Right Stick from the right to the left while keeping it on the bottom side Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 and move the Right Stick across the bottom from the left to the right Hold RB and move the Right Stick across the bottom from the left to the right First Time Turn Hold L1 + R1 during the first touch Hold LB + RB during the first touch Flick Over Hold L1 and the Right Stick up Hold LB and the Right Stick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 and move the Right Stick up, then down Hold RB and move the Right Stick up, then down Hocus Pocus Roll the Right Stick from bottom to the left, then right Roll the Right Stick from bottom to the left, then right Rabona Fake Hold L2 and shoot, then hit pass and move the Left Stick down while running Hold LT and shoot then hit pass and move the Left Stick down while running Reverse Elastico Roll the Right Stick across the bottom from left to right Roll the Right Stick across the bottom from left to right Sombrero Flick Move the Right Stick up, up, then down while standing Move the Right Stick up, up, then down while standing Spin Flick Hold R1 and roll the Right Stick up, then left or right Hold RB and roll the Right Stick up, then left or right Tornado Spin Hold L1 and move the Right Stick up, then left or right Hold LB and move the Right Stick up, then left or right Triple Elastico Roll the Right Stick across the bottom to the right, then left Roll the Right Stick across the bottom to the right, then left Turn and Spin Move the Right Stick up, then to the right or left Move the Right Stick up, then to the right or left

