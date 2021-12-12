The best skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill moves are one of the elements that separate decent players from great ones in FIFA 22. When the rosters of two teams are evenly matched, the score will often depend on a player’s ability to outmaneuver their opponents.

Skill moves are the best way to outplay your opponents since you can catch them off guard and make an offensive play before they even realize what’s going on. While some skill moves have become a staple of the franchise, new ones also get added with each new title.

If your player has the required skill rating for a move, all that is left will be memorizing some of the best skill moves in FIFA 22 and using them to your advantage on the field.

Though having a large repertoire of moves helps in the long run, you can also get away with just learning the best ones out there. Open Up Fake Shot, Reverse Stepover, Ball Roll Cut Left, Drag Back, Heel Flick, and Four Touch Turn are some of the most effective skill moves in the game. Your personal preference will play an important role as well, and the moves that you’ll feel most comfortable with will often yield the best results on the pitch.

Here are the best skill moves by their star rating, as well as their controls on Xbox and PlayStation.

One-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
BridgePress R1 twicePress RB twice
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 and Flick Right StickHold LB + RB and Flick Right Stick
Flick UpHold L1 + Press R3Hold LT + Press Right Stick
Open Up Fake ShotHold L1 + press on your shoot hotkey, then tap pass and move your Left Stick up then left or rightHold LB + press shoot, then tap pass and move Left Stick up then left or right
Standing Ball JuggleHold L2 and Press R1Hold LT and Press RB

Two-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Ball RollHold the Right Stick to the left or rightHold the Right Stick to the left or right
Body FeintFlick the Right Stick to the left or rightFlick the Right Stick to the left or right
Drag BackHold L1 + R1 and Flick the Left Stick downHold LB + RB and Flick the Left Stick down
Feint Forward and TurnFlick the Right Stick down twiceFlick the Right Stick down twice
Reverse StepoverMove the Right Stick forward from the left or right Move the Right Stick forward from the left or right
StepoverRoll the Right Stick to the left or right from forward Roll the Right Stick to the left or right from forward

Three-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Fake Left and Go RightRoll the Right Stick from left to right across the bottomRoll the Right Stick from left to right across the bottom
Fake Right and Go LeftRoll the Right Stick from right to left across the bottom Roll the Rİght Stick from right to left across the bottom
Heel ChopHold L2 and the shoot button, then tap pass and move the Left Stick from right to leftHold LT and the shoot button, then tap pass and move the Left stick from right to left
Heel FlickFlick the Right Stick up and downFlick the Right Stick up and down
Roulette LeftRoll the Right Stick from bottom to left in a clockwise rotationRoll the Right Stick from bottom to left in a clockwise rotation
Roulette RightRoll Right Stick from bottom to right in a clockwise rotationRoll Right Stick from bottom to right in a clockwise rotation

Four-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Ball HopHold L1 and tap R3 while standingHold LB and tap RS while standing
Ball Roll Cut LeftHold the Right Stick right and hold Left Stick leftHold the Right Stick right and hold Left Stick left
Ball Roll Cut RightHold the Right Stick left and hold the Left Stick rightHold the Right Stick left and hold the Left Stick right
Drag Back SpinMove the Right Stick down, then move it to the left or rightMove the Right Stick down, then move it to the left or right
Drag to HeelHold L1 and move Right Stick down, then move it left or rightHold LB and move Right Stick down, then move it left or right
Fake PassHold R2 and click on the shoot button,  then pass while standingHold RT and click on the shoot button,  then pass while standing
Fake Pass ExitHold R2 and click the shoot button, then pass and hold the Left Stick left or right while standingHold RT and click the shoot button, then pass and hold the Left Stick left or right while standing
Four Touch TurnHold L2 and Flick the Right Stick back twiceHold LT and Flick the Right Stick back twice
Heel to Heel FlickMove the Right Stick down, then upMove the Right Stick down, then up
Lane ChangeHold L1 and move the Right Stick right or leftHold LB and move the Right Stick right or left
Quick Ball RollsTap and hold R3Tap and hold the Right Stick
Scoop Turn FakeClick on the shoot button then pass, and hold the Left Stick up diagonally, then flick it to the other sideClick on the shoot button then pass, and hold the Left Stick up diagonally, then flick it to the other side
Simple RainbowMove the Right Stick down, then up twiceMove the Right Stick down, then up twice
Skilled BridgeHold L2 and click on R1 twiceHold LT and click on RB twice
Spin LeftHold R1 and move the Right Stick from bottom to leftHold RB and move the Right Stick from bottom to left
Spin RightHold R1 and move the Right Stick from bottom to rightHold RB and move the Right Stick from bottom to right
Stop and TurnMove the Right Stick up, then to the left or right while runningMove the Right Stick up, then to the left or right while running
Three Touch RouletteHold L2 and move the Right Stick down, then to the right or leftHold LT and move the Right Stick down, then to the right or left

Five-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Advanced RainbowMove the Right Stick down, then hold it up then flick it upMove the Right Stick down, then hold it up then flick it up
Ball Roll and FlickHold the Right Stick right or left, then flick it up while runningHold the Right Stick right or left, then flick it up while running
Ball Roll FakeHold the Right Stick left or right, then flick it in the opposite direction while standingHold the Right Stick left or right, then flick it in the opposite direction while standing
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 and move the Right Stick up, then to the left or rightHold LT and move the Right Stick up, then to the left or right
ElasticoRoll the Right Stick from the right to the left while keeping it on the bottom sideRoll the Right Stick from the right to the left while keeping it on the bottom side
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 and move the Right Stick across the bottom from the left to the rightHold RB and move the Right Stick across the bottom from the left to the right
First Time TurnHold L1 + R1 during the first touchHold LB + RB during the first touch
Flick OverHold L1 and the Right Stick upHold LB and the Right Stick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 and move the Right Stick up, then downHold RB and move the Right Stick up, then down
Hocus PocusRoll the Right Stick from bottom to the left, then rightRoll the Right Stick from bottom to the left, then right
Rabona FakeHold L2 and shoot, then hit pass and move the Left Stick down while runningHold LT and shoot then hit pass and move the Left Stick down while running
Reverse ElasticoRoll the Right Stick across the bottom from left to rightRoll the Right Stick across the bottom from left to right
Sombrero FlickMove the Right Stick up, up, then down while standingMove the Right Stick up, up, then down while standing
Spin FlickHold R1 and roll the Right Stick up, then left or rightHold RB and roll the Right Stick up, then left or right
Tornado SpinHold L1 and move the Right Stick up, then left or rightHold LB and move the Right Stick up, then left or right
Triple ElasticoRoll the Right Stick across the bottom to the right, then leftRoll the Right Stick across the bottom to the right, then left
Turn and SpinMove the Right Stick up, then to the right or leftMove the Right Stick up, then to the right or left

Five-star juggling tricks in FIFA 22

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Around the WorldRotate the Right Stick 360 degreesRotate the Right Stick 360 degrees
Chest FlickHold L2 and tap R3 twiceHold LT and tap the Right Stick twice
Flick Up for VolleyHold the Left Stick upHold the Left Stick up
In Air ElasticoFlick the Right Stick to the right, then leftFlick the Right Stick to the right, then left
Laces Flick UpPress L2 and R3, then press R2 and Flick the Left Stick upPress LT and RB, then press R2 and Flick the Left Stick up
Reverse In Air ElasticoMove the Right Stick left, then rightMove the Right Stick left, then right
Sombrero Flick BackwardsHold the Left Stick down, right, or leftHold the Left Stick down, right, or left
T. Around the WorldRotate the Right Stick 360 degrees, then flick it upRotate the Right Stick 360 degrees, then flick it up