There’s a popular saying in soccer that states every good team starts with a good goalkeeper. That has been totally accurate for years in FIFA games and is no different in FIFA 22, the latest version of the world’s best soccer simulator.

The more you play FIFA 22, the more you’ll realize that both you and your opponent can create multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game. Playing with a solid goalkeeper is crucial to preventing some of those goal-scoring chances.

In general, good goalkeepers in FIFA 22 all share similar key attributes. They are tall and must have great Positioning, Reflexes, Reactions, Diving, and Handling. There are other stats that help make a good goalkeeper, but the ones listed will make the biggest difference when it comes to stopping shots.

To make your life easier, we have put together a list of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 22. This list doesn’t contain special versions of goalkeepers that can only be used when playing Ultimate Team.

The best goalkeepers