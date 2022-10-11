The best FUT Premier League starter team in FIFA 23

Building a cheap but good team in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is one of the steps you need to go through if you do not wish to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on FIFA points in the hopes of upgrading your squad.

There are some relatively cheap cards across all leagues for anyone who is starting to play Ultimate Team, but the Premier League is arguably the best soccer league to go for. Some of the best soccer players in the world play in England’s first division, meaning that if you focus on building a Premier League squad, you’ll always have great cards to buy on the FUT Market and upgrade your team.

We have come up with the best Premier League XI that you can use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for around 100,000 FUT coins at the moment. But bear in mind that the price of cards in Ultimate Team is volatile and can change from one day to the other, depending on the release of new squad-building challenges (SBCs).

The best Premier League starter team in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via FUTBIN

This team has everything you need to play well in your Division Rival and FUT Champions matches. You’ll have a solid goalkeeper in Nick Pope, two above-average fullbacks in Maxwel Cornet and Nélson Semedo, a fierce defender in Raphaël Varane, and a budget sidekick in Diego Carlos.

Saving coins in most parts of your back line allows you to start spending more upfront. Mateo Kovačić and Lisandro Martínez perform well for how cheap you’ll get them. Martin Ødegaard is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and you can pay less than 10,000 FUT coins.

Most of the FUT Coins invested in this team are where they should be. You can get Luis Sinisterra for less than 1,000 FUT coins, an incredibly good price for such a pacey winger, and spend the rest on two of the best Premier League players available at the moment: the Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Manchester City right winger Riyad Mahrez.

If you can assemble this team after some days of grinding FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you’ll be setting yourself up for lots of victories in Division Rivals and FUT Champions matches—unless you come across those unfamous godlike squads full of Icons in just the beginning of the game cycle.