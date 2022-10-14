FIFA 23 once again reintroduces players to the vast world of soccer, offering them the chance to take over players and teams from all around the globe.

As always, players will be looking for standout individuals to collect for their Ultimate Team. In the end, you can climb to the top of the ranking ladder with the best players on your squad.

There are also some players who prefer to dive into the Career Mode, which has been a unique feature for many years in the FIFA franchise where you take over one of the many teams in the game and lead it to countless victories.

Once in Career Mode, players will pick the team with which they’ll start their manager adventure. And while you will be getting offers from other clubs throughout your journey, having a strong start with one of the best squads out there is pivotal to quickly cementing yourself as one of the most prospective managers.

Some players have been wondering what exactly are the best clubs in FIFA 23. Well, look no further since we’re going to list a handful of the strongest teams in the game and explain why they’re a great choice.

Here are the 10 best teams in FIFA 23.

10) Manchester United

With the star-heavy squad of Manchester United, it would be surprising not to find them among the best clubs in FIFA 23. The team have recorded a strong Overall 82 points, while their Attack, Midfield, and Defense scored 85, 83, and 80, respectively.

With big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, it’s all but deserved for Manchester United to boast such a high score in their Attack. Moreover, their Midfield is also admirable, with new additions of Antony and Casemiro aiding an already stellar group of players like Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay. The team’s weakest link is their defense, but with their transfer budget, you will be able to quickly reorganize the squad on your own.

9) Atletico Madrid

Madrid is a great city to visit for soccer fans. It’s home to two great soccer clubs, with Atletico Madrid being one of them. It also happens to be one of the best teams in FIFA 23 with 83 Overall, 82 Attack and Midfield, and 80 Defense.

Atletico are a mix of young and promising players like João Félix and Thomas Lemar, with veteran, experienced names like Koke, Jan Oblak, and Antoine Griezmann. With such a rich squad, players should have no issues fighting for the La Liga or Champions League trophy, like Atletico does every year. And the club’s budget should cover any changes managers want to make.

8) Inter Milan

Serie A isn’t in the best spot, and its teams are struggling to return to the top level of European soccer. The only team from that league that’s among the best 10 teams in FIFA 23 is Inter Milan.

The team sits at 83 Overall, 85 Attack, 83 Midfield, and 83 Defense. Their strongest assets are certainly the attacking players, like Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, and Edin Džeko, who can go through any defense when played properly. Inter Milan have all the foundations for players to take a contending club and reclaim the Champions League trophy in style.

7) FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona made a ton of eye-watering transfers in the past summer transfer window, bringing in stars like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, and Raphinha. Those and other additions completed an already promising team that FC Barcelona was before the start of the season, transforming them into a potentially unstoppable machine in both domestic and international competition.

The Catalonian team have a bunch of up-and-coming players, like Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Gavi. With the big names mentioned before, FIFA players have the opportunity to create one of the best teams of the decade in FC Barcelona if they manage their young talents well and keep an eye on the transfer market.

6) Chelsea FC

The second English team on the list is London’s Chelsea FC, who boast amazing statistics. With 84 Overall, Attack, and Defense, and with 86 in Midfield (one of the best in the game, alongside Manchester City), they rise up as one of the most well-rounded clubs in FIFA 23.

Chelsea also have a squad that will cause a headache for FIFA players since there are so many fantastic individuals to choose from. Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Reece James, and Kai Havertz are a few of them. With so many solid players, Chelsea have all it needs to offer players a fun and challenging campaign since they’ll be playing in the toughest league in the world.

5) FC Bayern Munchen

The only German team on this list is FC Bayern Munchen, and it’s not without a reason. The club from the Bavarian city have been the strongest in Germany for years, regularly having deep runs in the Champions League and claiming the Bundesliga trophy almost every year.

Their eye-watering stats of 84 Overall, 89 Attack (the best in the game), 85 Midfield, and 82 Defense are no mistake as well. Bayern’s starting 11 is compiled of players like Sadio Mané, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, and Manuel Neuer, who are among the best players in their positions in the world.

4) Liverpool

Another English team are the one that have been constantly fighting for the Champions League and Premier League over a couple of the latest years: Liverpool. The English club managed to grab those titles in the latest years, which was on the back of their incredible roster. In FIFA 23, Liverpool have 85 Overall, 84 Attack, 82 Midfield, and 87 Defense (the best in the title).

Liverpool hves some of the most standout players in recent years, like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Those names create an almost perfect starting 11, which make it extremely fun for FIFA players to manage.

3) Real Madrid CF

The second club from the capital of Spain on the list is Real Madrid CF. In the end, they didn’t win the Champions League and La Liga in the previous season by accident. Their 85 Overall, Attack, Midfield, and 84 Defense are some of the best stats a club can have in FIFA 23.

Los Blancos have some of the most iconic names in modern soccer on their squad, like the frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, as well as Luka Modrić, Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, and David Alaba. Those solid parts of the team are supported by rising stars like Vinicus Jr. and Rodrygo. If players are looking for a team who are almost perfect, Real Madrid is for them.

2) Manchester City

With the addition of Erling Haaland, it seems like Manchester City have completed the last piece of the puzzle. Their star-studded squad of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and more was missing a faultless striker, and the Norwegian brought that element to the table. The club have 85 Overall and 86 Attack, Midfield, and Defense.

Despite dominating the Premier League for the past decade or so, Manchester City haven’t been able to claim the Champions League trophy despite being the favorite. If FIFA 23 players are looking to write history at the beginning of their Career Mode game, Manchester City are a perfect choice to do so.

1) Paris Saint-Germain

Another team that have never won the Champions League are Paris Saint-Germain. Since the takeover of the club by Qatar Sports Investments, they have been able to reshape themselves as the home of many veterans and new stars in the world of soccer, like Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and more. Players like them allow PSG to boast 85 Overall points in FIFA 23, along with 88 Attack, 82 Midfield, and 83 Defense.

Still, maintaining such a club and keeping all the players satisfied is no easy feat, especially with the lack of international wins in the trophy cabinet. For players entering Career Mode, picking PSG is certainly a challenging and rewarding mission.