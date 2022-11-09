Team of the Week 8 is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with Salah, Maddison, and Trippier

The eighth Team of the Week (TOTW) is currently available for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players. Some players like Salah, Trapp, and Maddison are back this week with a new upgraded version.

The TOTW promotion presents the players who stood out during certain real-life games over the past week and releases their upgraded version in the game. Since it’s a weekly promo, the cards being added today will be replaced next week.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

TOTW cards replace the featured player’s bronze, silver, and gold versions in packs during the week. You can also get them on the FUT market, but the prices vary from player to player and also depends on which platform you play on.

A high-rated card such as the 92-rated Salah can get to up 750,000 FUT coins, for example. But while 88-rated Trapp is priced from around 27,000 to 28,000 FUT coins, 86-rated Hernández costs around 200,000 FUT coins.

The players with the highest overall rating in TOTW 8 are 92-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, 88-rated Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt, 86-rated Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United, and Theo Hernández from Milan.

Don’t worry if you don’t get any of the best players, this type of card can also be used to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions ask for at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here are all the TOTW 8 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

All TOTW 8 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

First team

GK: 88-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

88-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 86-rated Theo Hernández (Milan)

86-rated Theo Hernández (Milan) RB: 86-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

86-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 85-rated Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

85-rated Gleison Bremer (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Gabriel dos Santos (Arsenal)

84-rated Gabriel dos Santos (Arsenal) RM: 86-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

86-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) RM: 82-rated Ezequiel Ávila (Osasuna)

82-rated Ezequiel Ávila (Osasuna) LM: 84-rated Youcef Belaïli (AC Ajaccio)

84-rated Youcef Belaïli (AC Ajaccio) RW: 92-rated Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

92-rated Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) CF: 86-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

86-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 82-rated Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk)

Bench