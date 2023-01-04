Siuuuu no more: Cristiano Ronaldo downgraded in FIFA 23 after joining Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall rating in FIFA is below 90 for the first time in over 10 years after EA Sports nerfed his card from 90 to 88 in FIFA 23‘s casual modes Kick Off and Career Mode.

The Portuguese’s stats were downgraded following the end of the FIFA World Cup in December and his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Dec. 30, after his departure from Manchester United ahead of the World Cup. This is Ronaldo’s lowest overall rating since FIFA 07 in 2006, when the soccer simulator game gave him an 87 overall.

Ronaldo had 81 Pace, 92 Shooting, 78 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 34 Defending, and 75 Physicality previously. Now that he’s just an 88-rated card he has 79 Pace, 91 Shooting, 76 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 34 Defending, and 74 Physicality.

Screengrab via EA Sports

While the transfer to Al-Nassr and his mediocre performance in the World Cup resulted in a downgrade in FIFA 23‘s Kick Off and Career Mode, Ronaldo’s overall rating won’t be decreased in Ultimate Team, the most popular mode of FIFA 23, in which players assemble their own clubs in order to become the best.

Ronaldo’s base gold card in Ultimate Team will maintain the 90 overall ratings and only change him from Manchester United to Al-Nassr, which by itself may force some players to stop using him because of the chemistry difficulties in linking him. The Saudi Arabian league doesn’t have too many great cards like the Premier League does in Ultimate Team.

Other than his 90-rated base gold card in Ultimate Team, Ronaldo also received two other cards throughout FIFA 23‘s Ultimate Team cycle. He has an 87-rated Flashback card that was added in December 2022 that celebrates his first stint in Manchester United, and a Rulebreakers card that was released in October 2022.