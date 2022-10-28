Salah gains a striker card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through Out of Position promo

His attributes were also change according to his new position.

If you enjoyed the Rulebreakers promo, EA Sports is now making changes to the positions of some of the greatest names in soccer with the Out of Position event. The first team includes cards such as a striker Salah, a center-attacking midfielder Perišić, and a center-back Dumfries.

The featured Out of Position players will have their skills upgraded according to the position change as well as their preferred foot, skill moves, weak foot, and work rates. This will allow to fit players in squads that they weren’t a match before.

This first Out of Position team features 11 player items that are available in rare, prime gold, mega, and premium gold player packs or in the FUT market. The highest-rated cards are 92-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, 90-rated João Cancelo from Manchester City, 88-rated Theo Hernández from Milan, and 87-rated Fred Santos from Manchester United.

The prices will vary from player to player. A card like Salah can sell for up to 2,526,000 FUT coins, while Hernández is priced at around 740,000, and Perišic can get to up 201,000 FUT coins. The least expensive player is Suso costing around 17,000 FUT coins.

There will be one mini release on Oct. 30, one more team next week on Nov. 4, and a final mini release on Nov. 6. More players will also be added across the next weeks through squad-building challenges and sets of objectives.

Here are all the Out of Position players added with the first team in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: