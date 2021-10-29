Rulebreakers promotion live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the first Rulebreakers team, launching the promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Rulebreaker cards receive attribute upgrades that transform their role in the game.

The first team has 11 players who received stat upgrades that change the way you play with them. Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund had his Shooting skill decreased while his Passing and Physical saw massive upgrades, for example.

It's time to change the game 🔓#Rulebreakers: Players given permanent stat adjustments that transform them into entirely new kinds of stars



It's time to change the game 🔓#Rulebreakers: Players given permanent stat adjustments that transform them into entirely new kinds of stars

The Rulebreakers players will be available through packs. This change of focus on the skills will offer more possibilities when building your team or completing squad-building challenges (SBC).

The second Rulebreakers team will be released next Friday, Nov. 5, and will replace the current one. EA only announced the date of the next team, but it’s likely there will be more than two teams with this promotion.

Here are all 11 players on the first Rulebreakers team:

90-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid) ST: 90-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: 86-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

84-rated Frank Onyeka (Brentford) ST: 83-rated Renaud Ripart (ESTAC Troyes)

Players will have the chance to get more Rulebreakers by completing themed SBCs, objectives, and Live FUT Friendlies. EA added a Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC and a Rulebreakers Michail Antonio set of objectives today.