Pro soccer player Diogo Jota finishes 30-0 in FIFA 20 Weekend League, reveals his Ultimate Team

Diogo Jota, a Portuguese forward from the Wolverhampton Wanderers, was one of the best soccer players competing in the latest FIFA 20 Weekend League.

The Weekend League is an Ultimate Team competition that’s been held every weekend since FIFA 20 launched. You have to play 30 games to achieve better rewards and are always matched against someone with the same Elo. This weekend, Jota won all 30 of his games and finished as the 61st best player in the world on PlayStation 4.

Jota shared his campaign yesterday on Twitter after he finished his Weekend League’s matches. But today, he shared his team after several soccer and FIFA fans asked for it.

That was enjoyable 😎 pic.twitter.com/DvxCZJkC2A — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) April 27, 2020

Curiously enough, the 23-year-old doesn’t use a version of himself in FUT. Jota also didn’t use any of his teammates in his starting 11 and only had one fellow Portuguese player, João Cancelo from Manchester City, on his team.

But he has a strong FIFA 20 Ultimate Team that features some meta players, such as Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Joe Gomez 93-rated from Liverpool, Team of the Year (TOTY) Virgil van Dijk 99-rated from Liverpool, and TOTY Kevin de Bruyne 98-rated from Manchester City.

We don’t how many coins Jota has, but he can upgrade some players after he gets his top-100 Weekend League rewards on Thursday, April 30. The players that he could replace are the 87-rated Emilio Butragueño and the 91-rated Gheorghe Hagi.

Here’s the team that Diogo Jota used to go 30-0 in the last FUT Weekend League.