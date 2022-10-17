Premier League star goes undefeated in FIFA 23 FUT Champions Finals

The English Premier League is home to some of the best footballers on the planet. Apparently, soccer isn’t the only area in which the players excel. This weekend’s FUT Champions challenge in FIFA 23 was mastered by a Premier League star in a manner very few can pull off.

Fans who are following Diogo Jota’s streams are well aware of his immense prowess at FIFA. Jota has been a regular feature at Liverpool, one of the most successful clubs in the world for the past five years, and he’s still arguably better at the video game version of soccer than the real thing. That’s why, to everyone’s surprise, Diogo Jota is actually not the Premier League star to dominate FIFA 23 this weekend. The league has more FIFA talent than anyone would have thought.

Bournemouth’s No. 9 Dominic Solanke emerged as an unsuspected FIFA 23 addict. We might be jumping the gun a little with that term, but you’d genuinely need to be glued to the game to go 20-0 in the FUT Champions Finals. That’s precisely what Solanke did. He shared the accomplishment via an Instagram story and was visibly proud of himself, as he should be.

The FIFA 23 FUT Champions Finals have a tiered reward system divided by ranks in which rank you end up with is decided by your success in a maximum of 20 games you can play over the course of a single weekend. We won’t go through the entire tier system here, but for context, you need 19 wins to reach the highest rank. Solanke did that and capped it all off with one final exclamation victory for the perfect 20–0.

For his impeccable performance in the FUT Champions Finals, Dominic Solanke earned these rank one rewards:

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

2x Ultimate Pack

1x Rare Players Pack

3x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

100,000 coins

Solanke had a weekend to remember on all fronts. He absolutely dominated in FIFA 23 and avoided surefire criticism by also scoring his second goal in the Premier League to help his side Bournemouth to a point away from home. If he packed some walkout players from his FUT Champions rewards, Solanke could very well have gone through the perfect weekend.