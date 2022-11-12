Over 200 million FUT coins have reportedly been stolen by FIFA 23 hackers on PSN

EA has a serious security issue on its hands with FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Hackers have reportedly struck the game again using a new method to get into other players’ PSN accounts, compromising hundreds of accounts and stealing millions of FUT coins.

The FIFA franchise is no stranger to mass hacker attacks. FIFA 22 saw some of its biggest trader accounts hacked in a long-running series of account takeovers, eliciting an official response from developers suggesting players use EA’s two-factor authentication. But hackers are reportedly back in FIFA 23 and have already stolen up to 200 million FUT coins.

Though many fans hoped that hacker attacks would end with the launch of FIFA 23, top FUT trader FUT Donkey revealed that the game has already been compromised in an interview with Dexerto. The FIFA coin trader reported that he lost access to the account, though after recovering saw that the hacker had taken approximately 20 million coins.

“I would estimate at least 150-200 million coins have been stolen, that I am aware of,” FUT Donkey said. “It’s probably more. I am sure there are people I am not aware of.”

Neeeeeeeeeeiiiiiiiinnnnnnnnn



2 Tage in folge pic.twitter.com/BZd65FUbbO — Mo (@MoAuba) November 11, 2022

Prominent members of the competitive FIFA scene, including former world champion MoAuba, similarly reported that their accounts have also been hacked. The 2019 eWorld Cup Champion posted screengrabs showing millions of FUT coins being taken out of the account.

MoAuba went on to threaten legal action against those responsible, writing “The **** from Sony, ask for account name and Paypal adress and release all data. I think I’ll sue them,” per Twitter translation.

This new string of attacks appear to be exclusive to PlayStation users, as various streamers and FIFA 23 players sharing similar stories are notably all on PlayStation. It appears that hackers have managed to crack Sony’s security measures and navigate around the console’s two-step verification.

Dia 2:



Te tienes que reir por no llorar … @PlayStationES me acaba de devolver mi cuenta que tenía bloqueada y si me confirman que ha sido hackeada. Pero no te pierdas el email genérico.



PD: Señores de Sony, como ya he mostrado, ya tenía la verificación en 2 pasos activa. pic.twitter.com/PIli2emjNO — gi0 (@gienixs) October 19, 2022

Hackers with access to player accounts not only means that they could dump or steal countless FUT coins, but it also means they may have direct access to sensitive user information. Given that payment information, an address, and a full name is all required information, FIFA 23’s hacker problem has quickly spiraled into a massive data breach.

Despite efforts from impacted streamers, players, and fans to encourage EA to convene with Sony to address the problem, both have remained silent on the issue at the time of writing. EA has gone on to even push its latest entry into the FUT store with its World Cup Heroes line, while still leaving the hacking issue unresolved.

For the time being, PlayStation FIFA 23 players are still at risk to lose FUT coins and personal information.