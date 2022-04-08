New Captains promotion is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has launched a new FIFA 22 promotion today featuring only players who can wear an armband on the pitch. Captains from the past and present will receive un upgraded version in this promo.
For the greatest club and national teams’ captains and vice-captains of the present, this promotion will bring boosted versions to Ultimate Team, while legends of the past will get their HERO cards upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.
FUT Hero Captains will replace their base FUT Hero version, but only while they are available in packs. Untradable Captain cards will be released via squad-building challenges (SBCs) and themed objectives, however.
Antonio Di Natale, Diego Milito, and Manuel Lazzari were featured as the Hero Captains in the first team of the promotion today. A card like Di Natali can sell on the FUT market for up to 6 million FUT coins across platforms.
This promotion will be live until April 22. Here is the full list of players added with the first team of the Captains promotion released today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
- ST: 93-rated Antonio Di Natale (HERO)
- ST: 93-rated Diego Milito (HERO)
- CAM: 91-rated Manuel Lazzari (HERO)
- CF: 93-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: 92-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)
- GK: 92-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LW: 92-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)
- ST: 92-rated Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria)
- CB: 90-rated Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
- CM: 89-rated Mark Noble (West Ham)
- CAM: 89-rated Iker Muniain (Ahtletic Club)
- LB: 88-rated Christian Günter (Freiburg)
- RB: 87-rated Léo Dubois (Lyon)
- CDM: 87-rated Jonas Hector (FC Köln)