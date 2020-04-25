Manchester City’s soccer star Sergio Agüero reveals his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

It's a good squad, but Aguero doesn't use his own card.

The Argentinian soccer star Sergio Agüero from Manchester City streamed his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s Weekeend League matches yesterday.

Agüero doesn’t use any of his versions on his starting XI. Professional soccer players usually rock their 99-rated custom version that EA Sports provides. Instead, he has a base-gold Agüero sitting on his bench.

The 31-year-old uses three Icons, a 92-rated Javier Zanetti, a 95-rated Diego Maradona, and a 94-rated Ronaldo. He prefers to use Argentinian players as Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are the only non-Argentinian players on his starting XI. Agüero, however, only uses one of his Manchester City’s teammates, which is a 85-rated Scream Otamendi.

Screengrab via Agüero’s Twitch channel

Agüero was also playing with cards that are way beyond the power curve at the current stage of the game, such as a 84-rated Rodrigo De Paul, and a 85-rated Alejandro Gómez. He doesn’t have any super substitutes too, which may indicate that Agüero doesn’t play FUT on a regular basis

Here’s Agüero full Ultimate Team squad he used on FUT Champions yesterday, including the substitutes and reserves.

First team

GK: Franco Armani 90-rated (Núñez)

Franco Armani 90-rated (Núñez) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 87-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 87-rated (Ajax) CB: Nicolás Otamendi 85-rated (Manchester City)

Nicolás Otamendi 85-rated (Manchester City) CB: Virgil van Dijk 90-rated (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Javier Zanetti 92-rated (Icon)

Javier Zanetti 92-rated (Icon) CDM: Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese) CDM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta) LM: Paulo Dybala 90-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 90-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona) CAM: Diego Maradona 95-rated (Icon)

Diego Maradona 95-rated (Icon) ST: Ronaldo 94-rated (Icon)

Substitutes

CB: Marco Torsiglieri 84-rated (Wilstermann)

Marco Torsiglieri 84-rated (Wilstermann) CDM: Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 83-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham) LM: Christian Pulisic 79-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 79-rated (Chelsea) RW: Allan Saint-Maximin 79-rated (Newcastle)

Allan Saint-Maximin 79-rated (Newcastle) CF: Lucas Moura 83-rated (Tottenham)

Lucas Moura 83-rated (Tottenham) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

Reserves