Get Lionel Messi for your FUT squad: How to claim FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack No. 3

Amazon and EA Sports have teamed up for another season of Prime Gaming FIFA 23 rewards. Each month during the soccer season, Amazon Prime members receive a unique selection of FUT items and packs, free of charge. The latest set of rewards is coming right after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup and is designed to match the grand occasion.

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming packs have a formula they are strictly sticking to. There are always four different rewards, which are as follows:

Gold Rare Players

Player Picks

Rare Consumables

Player Loan item

What makes this new pack more special is the Loan item. Loans are usually viewed with disdain by the FUT community. To be fair, there’s a good reason for that: Loans don’t last very long and you don’t actually receive the player item, you just borrow it for a while. No one likes it when their favorite toys are taken away.

This time it’s different, though. The World Cup final in Qatar marked the end of a long and painful journey for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian magician cemented his legacy as the greatest player ever by leading his country to World Cup glory, so getting him on your FUT squad a couple of days after that memorable final just feels right, even if it’s just a loan.

The FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack No. 3 provides this opportunity to every Prime member. Messi is this month’s Loan item and getting him has never been easier.

What are the FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack No. 3 rewards?

7x Gold Rare Players

2x 82+ OVR Player Picks

12 Rare Consumables

1x Lionel Messi Player Loan item for 20 matches

How to claim my FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack No. 3 rewards

You’ll need to own FIFA 23 and an Amazon Prime account, which offers access to the Prime Gaming platform, to be eligible for Prime Gaming FUT content. If you meet these requirements, claiming your FIFA 23 loot is a couple of clicks away:

Go to Prime Gaming

Go to In-game content

Find the FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack No. 3 on the list and claim it

Adding the football G.O.A.T. to your FIFA 23 FUT squad has never been easier and is sure to make your pre-Christmas days in Division Rivals much more pleasant.