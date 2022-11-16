Kroos, Odegaard, and Núñez are the stars of Team of the Week 9 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You can get them in FUT packs.

Players can try their luck at getting the ninth Team of the Week set of cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

The TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players who stood out during certain real-life games over the past week. TOTWs are released every Wednesday, so the cards being added today will be replaced next week.

Of the 11 TOTW players added today, the highest-rated players are 90-rated Toni Kroos from Real Madri, 86-rated Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal, 86-rated Moise Kean from Juventus, 86-rated Edin Džeko from Internazionale, and 84-rated Darwin Núñez from Liverpool.

You can get these cards from FUT player packs. The featured players will have their bronze, silver, and gold versions replaced by the TOTW cards in packs during this week. They are also available on the FUT market.

The card prices vary from player to player. The 90-rated Kroos card, for example, can sell for around 45,000 FUT coins while 86-rated Ødegaard is priced around 21,750 FUT coins. But 84-rated Núñez can cost you up to 46,000 FUT coins.

Here are all the TOTW Nine cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 84-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

84-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) CB: 84-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 82-rated Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) CM: 90-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

90-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CAM: 86-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

86-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 86-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

86-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) LM: 84-rated Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: 86-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

86-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) LW: 84-rated Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

84-rated Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) ST: 86-rated Moise Kean (Juventus)

Bench