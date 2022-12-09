Is Morocco capable of another upset vs. Portugal? FIFA 23 predicts the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal odds

Morocco already overachieved at the 2022 World Cup by knocking out Spain in the round of 16. Now they need another heroic performance if they are to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. In their way is Portugal, who casually put six goals past Switzerland with Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. It won’t be easy, but just how much of an underdog is Morocco vs. Portugal?

We turn to the most reliable source of football information there is, FIFA 23, to provide us with some perspective. We picked Morocco and Portugal’s starting lineups from their round of 16 wins and used their FUT World Cup Player items only, for the sake of a fair comparison. Here is how FIFA 23 rates this World Cup quarter-final match-up.

Morocco’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Yassine Bounou – 84 OVR

RB: Achraf Hakimi – 84 OVR

CB: Nayef Aguerd – 81 OVR

CB: Romain Saïss – 80 OVR

LB: Noussair Mazraoui – 83 OVR

CM: Sofyan Amrabat – 79 OVR

CM: Azzedine Ounahi – 78 OVR

CM: Selim Amallah – 78 OVR

RW: Hakim Ziyech – 84 OVR

LW: Sofiane Boufal – 80 OVR

ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – 81 OVR

Portugal’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Diogo Costa – 81 OVR

RB: Diogo Dalot – 80 OVR

CB: Pepe – 82 OVR

CB: Rúben Dias – 88 OVR

LB: Raphaël Guerreiro – 83 OVR

CM: William Carvalho – 81 OVR

CM: Bruno Fernandes – 86 OVR

CAM: João Félix – 84 OVR

RW: Otávio – 83 OVR

LW: Bernardo Silva – 88 OVR

ST: Gonçalo Ramos – 79 OVR

FIFA 23 tends to agree with the general notion that Morocco should stand no chance against Portugal. Unsurprisingly, it’s the defense that shut down Spain for 120 minutes plus three penalties that is rated the highest in-game. Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi will have to do their thing at the back once again if their nation is to progress.

That’s easier said than done. Three of the best playmakers in the world are playing together in the Portugal midfield. Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and João Félix are almost guaranteed to create chances, which Gonçalo Ramos proved more than capable of finishing off against Switzerland.

FIFA 23 clearly indicates that Portugal is favored for a reason. They have no weak spots and are particularly strong in attack, which is needed to break a team like Morocco that excels in defending. Portugal has an affinity for showing their larger neighbor how things are done, and they have the perfect storm going for them to do exactly that on Saturday.