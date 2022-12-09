Is Morocco capable of another upset vs. Portugal? FIFA 23 predicts the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal odds

Morocco already overachieved at the 2022 World Cup by knocking out Spain in the round of 16. Now they need another heroic performance if they are to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. In their way is Portugal, who casually put six goals past Switzerland with Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. It won’t be easy, but just how much of an underdog is Morocco vs. Portugal?
We turn to the most reliable source of football information there is, FIFA 23, to provide us with some perspective. We picked Morocco and Portugal’s starting lineups from their round of 16 wins and used their FUT World Cup Player items only, for the sake of a fair comparison. Here is how FIFA 23 rates this World Cup quarter-final match-up.
Morocco’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings
- GK: Yassine Bounou – 84 OVR
- RB: Achraf Hakimi – 84 OVR
- CB: Nayef Aguerd – 81 OVR
- CB: Romain Saïss – 80 OVR
- LB: Noussair Mazraoui – 83 OVR
- CM: Sofyan Amrabat – 79 OVR
- CM: Azzedine Ounahi – 78 OVR
- CM: Selim Amallah – 78 OVR
- RW: Hakim Ziyech – 84 OVR
- LW: Sofiane Boufal – 80 OVR
- ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – 81 OVR
Portugal’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings
- GK: Diogo Costa – 81 OVR
- RB: Diogo Dalot – 80 OVR
- CB: Pepe – 82 OVR
- CB: Rúben Dias – 88 OVR
- LB: Raphaël Guerreiro – 83 OVR
- CM: William Carvalho – 81 OVR
- CM: Bruno Fernandes – 86 OVR
- CAM: João Félix – 84 OVR
- RW: Otávio – 83 OVR
- LW: Bernardo Silva – 88 OVR
- ST: Gonçalo Ramos – 79 OVR
FIFA 23 tends to agree with the general notion that Morocco should stand no chance against Portugal. Unsurprisingly, it’s the defense that shut down Spain for 120 minutes plus three penalties that is rated the highest in-game. Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi will have to do their thing at the back once again if their nation is to progress.
That’s easier said than done. Three of the best playmakers in the world are playing together in the Portugal midfield. Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and João Félix are almost guaranteed to create chances, which Gonçalo Ramos proved more than capable of finishing off against Switzerland.
FIFA 23 clearly indicates that Portugal is favored for a reason. They have no weak spots and are particularly strong in attack, which is needed to break a team like Morocco that excels in defending. Portugal has an affinity for showing their larger neighbor how things are done, and they have the perfect storm going for them to do exactly that on Saturday.