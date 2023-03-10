Is Fantasy FUT Marcel Sabitzer a good SBC in FIFA 23?

The Fantasy FUT promo event in FIFA 23 is entering its second week. A lot of fans weren’t sure whether we’d get a full Team 2 release this week, but EA brought the goods after all. The regular Fantasy FUT Team 2 items are now in packs and we also have a Marcel Sabitzer SBC to evaluate.

Manchester United fans have had a very up and down week. Sunday’s 7–0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool left a sour taste in the Red Devils fandom’s mouths, but the team picked itself up for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Real Betis, which United won 4–1. Now, on Friday, EA has brought forward the Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC. Will it further improve United fans’ mood or end up being a forgettable disappointment?

Should you do the Fantasy FUT Marcel Sabitzer SBC in FIFA 23?

We are comfortable in saying you should complete the Fantasy FUT Marcel Sabitzer SBC. He is almost a part of the Gullit gang with his base stats, with only his defense falling short of the 80 mark. Four stars in both weak foot and skill moves, and high work rate in attack and defense make Sabitzer a perfect box-to-box midfielder. Being Austrian limits chemistry links somewhat, but if you’re heavy on Premier League players, you won’t feel those limitations as heavily.

As far as pricing goes, Fantasy FUT Sabitzer does come with a slight Manchester United tax, though nowhere near as outrageous as POTM Marcus Rashford. You can acquire Sabitzer for around 300,000 coins. Not exactly pocket change, but not a crazy amount for what you’re getting. The more demanding part of this Squad Building Challenge is that it requires four teams, but we’re counting on you having enough fodder not to worry about this side of the deal.

The best stat Fantasy FUT Sabitzer has isn’t displayed anywhere. We are talking about the potential upgrades that await him. Fantasy FUT cards are dynamic and could improve a player’s stats based on his own performances and his team’s success. Manchester United may have gotten embarrassed by Liverpool, but they’re overall in outstanding form recently, which almost guarantees a +2 upgrade for Fantasy FUT Marcel Sabitzer. If he could add more upgrades via his own performances, you could be looking at a 91-92 OVR CM in May in exchange for 300,000 coins in March. Not the worst deal you can make.

The Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC in FIFA 23 expires on March 17.