How to unlock loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports is giving a free loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to players who sign up to receive FIFA news, videos, and offers, among other EA products as well.

Players will be given the option to pick the baby version of Pelé, Johan Cruyff, or Ferenc Puskás. They’ll be available for three Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champions matches. But if you leave them with one match remaining, you can use the item as many times as you want in Friendlies. These items will be especially good in the beginning since Pelé and Cruyff have one of the best base Icon cards in the game.

This promotion doesn’t apply to every platform, though. The loan Icon player is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Steam versions only. Players are entitled to one loan Icon player per EA account, the one you use to log in to FIFA. The offer will be available until March 31, 2022, and you have to redeem the content before that date as well.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock the loan Icon player of your preference in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

In case you don’t have an EA account

Access EA Sports FIFA‘s official website. Fill in the three fields with your email, birthdate, and country. Click on sign up

In case you already have an EA account