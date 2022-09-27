How to turn off critical commentary in FIFA 23

If you’re jumping into this year’s new FIFA title, you’ll quickly find out that the commentators can be a bit brutal when talking about your gameplay. It’s only one part of the game that will make its players want to flip a table, but now, there’s a way to curb those comments before the match even starts.

Early gameplay enjoyers of FIFA 23 noticed that there was a new option in the game’s settings that will prevent Derek Rae and Stewart Robson from roasting your performance, no matter how horribly you’re playing on the pitch.

It’s an option that might seem silly for some experienced FIFA players and general soccer fans, but for fans who aren’t able to take the heat for bad play, it’s a great choice to prevent any tilt before you even touch the ball. It’s a good way to help younger players of the game feel less pressure to perform during their own matches as well.

Where to toggle critical commentary in FIFA settings

In the settings, FIFA players must shift over to the audio tab of the menu, before scrolling to the bottom to find commentary settings. You can set commentary languages, toggle sideline commentators, and adjust your own commentary volume and stadium ambiance volume.

The final setting is marked “Disable Critical Commentary,” which will disable any inflammatory comments during gameplay. It’s unknown how many or what lines would be taken out by this setting, but it should be a pretty noticeable change for anyone who has gotten accustomed to everything said by the casters.

Screengrab via FIFA Reddit

There were many players who mocked the changes on social media, saying that the game “was going soft,” while others explained that it was a good decision since the commentators would make remarks on issues that were out of a player’s control, like lag affecting a bad pass. Even still, players aren’t forced to make the switch, so having the option available isn’t hurting anyone and is a great feature for those who need it.