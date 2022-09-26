How to play FIFA 23 early? FIFA 23 early access and release time

The worldwide release date for FIFA 23 is Sept. 30, 2022, but can you play it earlier? If so, how and when can you play FIFA 23 early? We’ll answer these questions by looking at EA’s FIFA 23 early access policy and the regional release time of the game.

EA is preparing to unleash the final installment in the long-running FIFA games series on Sept. 30. While there is still a little bit of time left before that happens, there is a way to play FIFA 23 sooner than you think.

How to play FIFA 23 early

The only way to play FIFA 23 earlier than Sept. 30 is through early access, and the only way to get early access is to pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. You can find all there is to know about FIFA 23 pre-orders in our elaborate guide on the topic.

Early access allows entry to FIFA 23 three days in advance. In other words, if you’re quick enough with the pre-order, you can be playing the game as soon as Sept. 27.

What is the exact FIFA 23 release time?

We’ve clarified the dates on which FIFA 23 launches but haven’t said much about when it will become available. We imagine you wouldn’t be thrilled to wake up on the promised date just to see you still can’t play the newest release.

FIFA 23 will not launch worldwide at the same time. This may sound confusing at first, but it’s actually easier to understand that way.

Instead of tracking the timezone map to see when to expect FIFA 23 in your country, you just have to remember that the game launches at 12am on Sept. 30 in your local timezone. That, of course, gives some players the chance to jump in earlier than others.

For example, players in Germany will gain access an hour before U.K. players, and players on the U.S. east coast will be playing FIFA 23 three hours before their west coast counterparts. The same release pattern applies for the Sept. 27 early access.

If you’re still on the fence about buying FIFA 23, the least we can do is offer our detailed overview of the new FIFA 23 gameplay features. Knowing what to expect upon release should make the FIFA 23 picture clear.