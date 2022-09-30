How to fix ‘Application Encountered an Unrecoverable Error’ in FIFA 23

Why wait for EA to fix it when you can do it yourself?

FIFA 23 was officially released on Sept. 27 for the players that bought the Ultimate Edition of the game, allowing buyers early access. While players got their hands on the game early, they were certainly not happy. The community was enraged at the early access version of the game being filled with bugs and errors.

Shortly after the release of the game, the EA servers were overloaded and went down soon after. If that wasn’t enough to infuriate players, once the servers came back online, PC players found themselves being kicked out of the game, with an error message that has since become a huge problem, saying “The Application Encountered an Unrecoverable Error.”

While EA works on a permanent fix for this issue, here are a couple of DIY fixes that you can implement to solve this issue yourself.

Disabling overlays

An easy fix that the community has found working for a lot of its players to work around the infamous error is to disable any overlays that may be running on your PC.

Common overlays that players may be running on their PCs at any given time are the NVIDIA GeForce Overlay, EA Overlay, and Discord Overlays. If any of these names sound familiar to you, make sure you go ahead and turn the overlays off before starting up FIFA 23.

Running FIFA 23 as an administrator

If you happen to be using the EA or Origin app, running the game as an administrator might just fix the error. Follow the steps below to run FIFA 23 as an administrator:

Close the application by right-clicking. Proceed to right-click on the app to bring up a list of options. Select the Run as Administrator option

Deleting and reinstalling FIFA 23 anti-cheat

Players using Steam have also realized that uninstalling the game’s anti-cheat and reinstalling it appears to solve the issue. Follow the exact instructions below to delete and reinstall FIFA 23’s anti-cheat.

Go to Steamlibrary>steamapps>common>FIFA 23>_Installer>EAAntiCheat. Open a file titled ‘EA Anti-Cheat.’ A window will pop up, click on the arrow and choose ‘FIFA 23 (Installed).’ Click ‘Uninstall’ and wait for it to finish. Once you see ‘Uninstall Succeeded,’ proceed to reinstall it. When the reinstall is complete, close the window and start the game

While this is far from being the end-all-be-all of fixes, it has definitely proven to be the most reliable way of getting rid of the error.