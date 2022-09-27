How to do a bicycle kick in FIFA 23

The bicycle kick is one of the most impressive and iconic moves in the world of soccer. Some of the game’s best ever goals were overhead kicks, often executed by some of its best players.

Pele, Ronaldinho, Rooney, Zlatan. Just saying some of their names brings to mind a bicycle kick or two, and the jaw-dropping goal they scored as a result of one. And it just so happens that the satisfaction of pulling off a successful bicycle kick also extends to FIFA.

Obviously, FIFA 23 lets you perform a bicycle kick a bit more easily than trying to pull one off in real life. But doing so requires some exact conditions and timing that you need to use if you want to successfully create a memorable goal in the game and let your opponents know just how badly you’re beating them.

If you want to score the flashiest goals in FIFA 23, check out the guide below for all the steps you’ll need to follow to do it properly.

Scoring a bicycle kick in FIFA 23

On its face, scoring a bicycle kick is easy. Bicycle kicks fall under the Flair Shot category, which means that when a ball is approaching one of your players, you can hold the left trigger on your controller (L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox), and hit the shot button (O or B), making sure you don’t overpower your shot when you do. Of course, actually doing the bicycle kick isn’t quite so simple.

First, you need to make sure the player that’s executing the bicycle kick is one of your skilled attackers. Players with the Flair trait will more easily and accurately perform Flair Shots, including bicycle kicks. If you’re trying to pull off a bicycle kick with a center back, you’re much more likely to see a player rocket the ball into the stands after they try to pull off the overhead kick. Targeting your Flair players will give you much more success.

You also need to make sure your player is set up correctly for a bicycle kick. You can perform a perfectly-timed Flair Shot, but if the ball isn’t in the correct position, you’ll end up performing a scissor kick or some other Flair Shot. The ball needs to be in the air, slightly behind a player so that they can attempt the shot with their back to goal, and slightly above the player.

Finally, there’s the timing and how difficult the cross is. It can be more difficult to pull off a bicycle kick goal on a cross that’s whipped into the box with pace as opposed to a ball that’s been popped up in the air and is slowly falling back toward your player. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go for the bicycle kick straight off the cross. No guts, no glory, as they say. But there are situations where things can be a little easier.

If you follow these tips and build your team with the right players, you should be pulling off bicycle kicks in no time.