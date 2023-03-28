One of the best Year in Review SBC so far.

EA added a Year in Review Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) that allows players to choose one out of four players released through select SBCs and Objectives during December, January and February.

You’ll have to build two different squads in order to receive one of the players. Since it’s a repeatable SBC, you can turn in the solutions as many times as you would like and have a chance to get the best cards until it expires on April 2.

How to complete Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Every time you want to receive one player, you’ll have to build the following segments: an 84-rated Squad and an 86-rated Squad. The first one just asks for a team with an overall rating of 84 points in total, while the second one must be an 86-rated squad that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

The price for building both squads from scratch can amount to 164,000 FUT coins on consoles and 168,000 FUT coins on PC. Since each segment also rewards players with their own player packs, you’ll also receive a mixed player pack and two rare gold player packs once you complete this SBC.

Here is the list with the cheapest solutions to complete the Year In Review Player Pick SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN:

84-Rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) LB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 86-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

86-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) LM: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CM: 82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) CM: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) RM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) ST: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) ST: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

86-Rated Squad

GK: 87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes) LB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CM: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (OGC Nice)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (OGC Nice) CM: 87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) RW: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) ST: 86-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Best cards to get from the Year in Review Player Pick SBC

Since EA selected the players featured in the SBC and Objectives released during December, January, and February, there are several cards that can appear as one of the four choices when completing the SBC.

The four cards might not be the best options, but if you are lucky, there are a few cards to keep a lookout for when choosing between the four presented cards.

The best cards you can receive are the February POTM Kylian Mbappe, TOTY Flashback Sadio Mane, TOTY Flashback Sergio Ramos, TOTY Flashback Paul Pogba, Flashback Lionel Messi, Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo, January POTM Wissam Ben Yedder, and Showdown Harvey Elliot.

Here are most of the cards that you can receive by completing the Year In Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: