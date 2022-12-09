How to complete World Cup Phenoms Frimpong SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA players can get an 86-rated World Cup Phenoms version of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayern Leverkusen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The World Cup Phenoms promo celebrates the young and former Future Stars players who participated in this year’s World Cup. Frimpong is playing today against Argentina while representing the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Frimpong’s 80-rated gold card received a general upgrade for this World Cup Phenoms version. EA increased his Physical (+9), Defending (+9), Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+2).

Two different segments must be completed to get World Cup Phenoms Frimpong. The Bundesliga solution must be an 84-rated squad with no less than one player from Bundesliga, while the 85-rated Squad one asks for an 85-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both squads, you’ll spend around 104,900 FUT coins on consoles and 98,650 FUT coins on PC. But building both will also reward you with small gold players packs and a small prime gold players pack.

This World Cup Phenoms SBC will expire after Dec. 16, so you have one week to complete both squads. You can use the time until the SBC expires to craft some cards and use your fodder cards to spend as few FUT coins as possible.

Here are the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the World Cup Phenoms Jeremie Frimpong SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete World Cup Phenoms Jeremie Frimpong SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bundesliga

GK: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) LM: 84-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) CM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LW: 84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) RW: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

85-rated Squad