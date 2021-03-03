How to complete What If Fer SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You just have to build one squad to get this card.

EA Sports has added an 86-rated What If version of Leroy Fer from Feyenoord to FIFA 21. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Fer’s first special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo and was released today. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

This card costs around 88,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 84,400 on Xbox One, and 100,750 on PC. This card is pretty overpriced, though, for just one squad to build and the quality of his stats.

If you want to complete the What If Leroy Fer SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands.

This SBC is available until March 10. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Leroy Fer SBC right now according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.