How to complete What If Caputo’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a What If 87-rated version of Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Caputo is a part of the first set of the What If cards, making this his second special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The What If team one was added today, Feb. 26.

EA mainly upgraded Caputo’s Physical (+16) and Passing (+13) while somewhat increasing his Dribling (+9), Shooting (+8), Pace (+6), and Defending (+6) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.

All of What If Caputo’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Difference Makers mode. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You'll have until March 5 to complete all of What If Francesco Caputo's objectives and earn the card.