How to complete Versus Tagliafico’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four tasks to get either the fire or ice version of Tagliafico.

Two 86-rated versions of Nicolás Tagliafico from Ajax are now available to earn in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu.

He’s part of the Versus promotion, which will give two permanent upgrades to some players themed around fire and ice. Those who complete this set of objectives will be able to choose between the Versus Fire or Versus Ice version of Tagliafico.

The version you choose will depend on your playstyle since each card will have different skills upgraded. The upgrade to Tagliafico’s Versus Fire version focuses on his Pace (+7) and Defending (+6), while his Versus Ice mainly increased his Dribbling (+9) and Pace (+7) when compared to his 80-rated gold version.

Both versions have three-star skill moves and a two-star weak foot. Applying the shadow chemistry style will further increase either version’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), though.

All of Versus Tagliafico’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals mode. There are four objectives in total and you only need to win games for one of them.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. If you want one of these cards, you’ll have to do all four tasks before next Friday, Dec. 17, at 12pm CT.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn one of the Nicolás Tagliafico Versus versions.