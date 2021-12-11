How to complete Versus Pulisic SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two 87-rated versions of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to FIFA 22 on Dec. 10. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
He’s part of the Versus promotion, which will give two permanent upgrades to some players themed around fire and ice. Those who complete this set of objectives can choose between the Versus Fire or Versus Ice version of Pulisic.
The version you choose will depend on your playstyle since each card will have different skills upgraded. The upgrade to Pulisic’s Versus Fire version focuses on his Shooting (+13), while his Versus Ice mainly increased his Passing (+14) when compared to his 82-rated gold version.
Both versions have five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. Applying the shadow chemistry style will further increase either version’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), though.
If you wish to get this Versus Pulisic version, you’ll have until Friday, Dec. 17, to complete three squads: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and Top Form. If you build all these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from 113,700 to 120,900 FUT Coins across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Chelsea.
|Small prime electrum players pack
|Premier League
|84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League.
|Smal prime gold players pack
|Top Form
|85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Small rare gold players pack
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Versus Christian Pulisic SBC right now and choose between the two versions, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)
- CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)
- CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)
- LM: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
- CM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
- CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- LF: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
- RF: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Premier League
- GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)
- CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)
- RB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderes)
- CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CAM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)
- CAM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
- CAM: 84-rated THakim Ziyech (Chelsea)
- ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester City)
Top Form
- GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 86-rated TOTW Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)
- CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)
- RB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)
- CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)
- CM: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)
- CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)
- LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)
- RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)