How to complete Versus Pulisic SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can choose between two versions of him. Which one will you choose?

EA Sports added two 87-rated versions of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to FIFA 22 on Dec. 10. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

He’s part of the Versus promotion, which will give two permanent upgrades to some players themed around fire and ice. Those who complete this set of objectives can choose between the Versus Fire or Versus Ice version of Pulisic.

The version you choose will depend on your playstyle since each card will have different skills upgraded. The upgrade to Pulisic’s Versus Fire version focuses on his Shooting (+13), while his Versus Ice mainly increased his Passing (+14) when compared to his 82-rated gold version.

Both versions have five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. Applying the shadow chemistry style will further increase either version’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), though.

If you wish to get this Versus Pulisic version, you’ll have until Friday, Dec. 17, to complete three squads: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and Top Form. If you build all these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from 113,700 to 120,900 FUT Coins across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Chelsea. Small prime electrum players pack Premier League 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League. Smal prime gold players pack Top Form 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Versus Christian Pulisic SBC right now and choose between the two versions, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) LM: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) CM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) RM : 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) LF: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) RF: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderes)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderes) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM : 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CAM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 84-rated THakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated THakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester City)

Top Form