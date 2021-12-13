How to complete Versus Mertens SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to complete two squads to get the fire or ice version of Mertens.

Two 86-rated versions of Dries Mertens from Napoli were introduced to FIFA 22 today. These items are available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

He’s part of the Versus promotion, which will give two permanent upgrades to some players themed around fire and ice. Anyone who completes the whole SBC can choose between the Versus Fire or Versus Ice version of Mertens.

Each card will have different skills upgraded. The best version will depend on your playstyle or your current team. Merten’s Versus Fire version barely received an upgrade compared to his 84-rated gold version. The highest upgraded skill was his Shooting (+5). His Versus Ice version, though, got a +7 increase to his Passing.

Both versions have a four-star weak foot and skill moves. Applying the hunter chemistry style will further increase either version’s Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6). This will make his meta gaming skills much more appealing to use.

If you wish to get this Versus Mertens version, you’ll have until Monday, Dec. 20, to complete two squads: Belgium and Serie A TIM. If you build both of these squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 123,000 to 131,000 FUT Coins across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Versus Dries Mertens SBC right now and choose between the two versions, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Belgium

GK: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 85-rated TOTW Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)

85-rated TOTW Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) CM: 85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM : 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Serie A TIM