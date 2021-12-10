How to complete Versus Everton’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can choose between the fire or ice version of this card.

EA Sports added two 86-rated versions of Everton Sousa Soares from Benfica to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

He’s part of the Versus promotion, which will give two permanent upgrades to selected players themed around fire and ice. Players who complete this set of objectives will be able to choose between the Versus Fire or Versus Ice version of Everton.

Each card will have different skills upgraded depending on the version. Everton received a +6 increase to all of his skills when compared to his 80-rated gold version, but the Versus Fire version focused on his Passing (+14) while the Versus Ice one directed the main upgrade to his Shooting (+10).

Both versions have four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. But if you apply the hawk chemistry style on both versions, that will further increase his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+1).

All of Versus Everton’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals mode. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Friday, Dec. 17 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn one of the Everton Soares Versus versions.