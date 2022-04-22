How to complete UEFA RTTF Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to ge this special card.

EA Sports added an 89-rated UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This live item is obtainable through squad-building challenges (SBC).

The RTTF promo follows the UEFA tournaments and gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage—in this case, the UCL. Oxlade-Chamberlain is a little late to the party, however, since the promotion was released back in February.

EA has generally boosted all of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s skills, including Physical (+13), Shooting (+11), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+10), Passing (+10), and Pace (+10), when you compare this new version to his 79-rated gold version.

All of his skills are above 78, highlighted by his 92-rated Dribbling and 91-rated Pace. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Physical (+7), Defending (+7), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+1), elevating his skills to a new level.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Liverpool, England, and Premier League. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Liverpool 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Liverpool. Small rare gold players pack England 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one English player. Prime electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus at least one Premier League card. Prime gold players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 348,900 to 375,600 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live for only a couple of days, until April 26, which might be a short amount of time to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the UCL RTTF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liverpool

GK: 84-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol)

84-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

England

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 87-rated MOTM James Tavernier (Rangers)

87-rated MOTM James Tavernier (Rangers) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 86-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

86-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) CDM: 87-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

87-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester United) LW: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League