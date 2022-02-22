How to complete UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A SBC to go along with the RTTTF promotion.

EA Sports added a UEFA set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursday, but with the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo, EA launched a special UEFA version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example of this is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

You’ll have until Thursday, Feb. 24 to complete four squads: Villarreal CF vs Piemonte Calcio and Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United.

The first segment asks for a 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least three players from the same nation, four different clubs, and one player from both Villarreal and Piemonte Calcio. This one rewards players with a premium mixed players pack.

The second solution requires an 80-rated squad with minimum 80 chemistry, two rare cards, a maximum of four leagues, and one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United. Players who turn in this squad get a small rare gold players pack.

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing both SBCs. You’ll spend around 20,450 to 24,650 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Villarreal CF vs Piemonte Calcio

GK: 78-rated Ben Foster (Watford)

78-rated Ben Foster (Watford) LB: 78-rated Carlos Neva (Granada)

78-rated Carlos Neva (Granada) CB: 78-rated Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

78-rated Lewis Dunk (Brighton) CB: 78-rated Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

78-rated Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) RB: 76-rated Gonzalo Martínez (Al Nassr)

76-rated Gonzalo Martínez (Al Nassr) LM: 79-rated Cristian Tello (Real Betis)

79-rated Cristian Tello (Real Betis) CM: 78-rated Luis Milla (Granada)

78-rated Luis Milla (Granada) CM: 75-rated Zakaria Labyad (Ajax)

75-rated Zakaria Labyad (Ajax) RM: 77-rated Noni Madueke (PSV)

77-rated Noni Madueke (PSV) ST: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) ST: 80-rated Josef Martínez (Atlanta United)

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United