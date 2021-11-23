How to complete UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of UEFA Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real-life soccer games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key UEFA Champions League matchups.

You’ll have until next Tuesday, Nov. 30, to complete two squads: Barcelona vs. SL Benfica and Manchester City vs. PSG. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The first segment requires a 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, three different leagues, and two players from both Barcelona and Benfica. This squad rewards a premium electrum players pack.

The second solution asks for a 79-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of six different clubs, and one player from both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. This squad rewards a small prime gold players pack.

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all of the SBCs. You’ll spend around 14,000 to 17,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Barcelona vs. SL Benfica

GK: Sokratis Dioudis 75-rated (Panathinaikos)

Sokratis Dioudis 75-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Ferro Ferreira 75-rated (Benfica)

Ferro Ferreira 75-rated (Benfica) CB: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 77-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos 77-rated (Olympiacos CFP) CB: Pape Abou Cissé 76-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Pape Abou Cissé 76-rated (Olympiacos CFP) RB: Sverrir Ingi Ingason 75-rated (PAOK)

Sverrir Ingi Ingason 75-rated (PAOK) LM: Pizzi Fernandes 81-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi Fernandes 81-rated (Benfica) CM: Petros Mantalos 76-rated (AEK Athens)

Petros Mantalos 76-rated (AEK Athens) RM: Lukáš Masopust 76-rated (Slavia Praha)

Lukáš Masopust 76-rated (Slavia Praha) CAM: Antonín Barák 78-rated (Hellas Verona)

Antonín Barák 78-rated (Hellas Verona) CAM: Lukas Provod 77-rated (Slavia Praha)

Lukas Provod 77-rated (Slavia Praha) ST: Patrik Schick 79-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Manchester City vs. PSG