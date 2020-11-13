How to complete UCL RTTF Sandro SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card has potential if Piemonte Calcio do well in the UEFA Champions League.

EA Sports added an 86-rated UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Alex Sandro from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is the first special card that Sandro has received in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it was added alongside the second batch of UCL RTTF cards. All of the UCL RTTF cards will gain an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage of the UCL.

EA has boosted all of Sandro’s stats a bit to launch his UCL RTTF card, including Pace (+2), Passing (+2), Defending (+1), Dribbling (+1), and Physical (+1) when you compare it to his 85-rated gold version. You’ll have until Nov. 20 to complete this SBC.

This SBC costs around 160,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and PC, but it’s a touch cheaper on PlayStation 4 (145,000 FUT coins) at the moment. Although this card doesn’t excel right now, Sandro will likely receive more upgrades over FIFA 21 Ultimate Team because Piemonte Calcio have a good chance to do well in the UCL. You can link UCL RTTF Sandro with some great Brazilian cards such as Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, Fabinho for Liverpool, and Rulebreakers Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich.

If you want to complete the UCL RTTF Sandro SBC, you’ll need to turn in two different squads. The first one must be an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the Serie A, and one Inform. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Piemonte Calcio.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL RTTF Sandro SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top form

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Bétis)

Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Bétis) LW: Cristian Tello 82-rated (Real Bétis)

Cristian Tello 82-rated (Real Bétis) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Valencia)

Tactical emulation